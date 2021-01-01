Four New Cases of Mutant Coronavirus strain detected, Total goes upto 29. Know the details here!

-
World
83,934,165
-
USA
20,445,654
-
India
10,286,709
-
Brazil
7,675,973
-
Russia
3,186,336
-
UK
2,488,780
-
Turkey
2,208,652
-
Italy
2,107,166
-
Germany
1,745,518
-
Pakistan
482,178
-
China
87,071
New Delhi, 1/1: Four new cases of Mutant coronavirus is detected in India on Friday. The total number of cases has now gone up to 29. Out of the four cases three are found in Bengaluru and one is found in Hyderabad.
Ten cases are found in Delhi and Bengaluru each. One in West Bengal, three in Hyderabad, and five in Pune. All the patients are kept in isolation. The strain from the UK is more contagious than the strains found in other countries.
The new strain is 70% more contagious and was first found in the UK in September. The 1st case of this new strain was found in earlier this week. To curb the virus Indian Government has banned flights to the UK and other European countries till January 31st.