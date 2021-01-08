France supports India Over Kashmir Issue

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 8/1: France has openly supported India over the Kashmir Issue. France has been raising it’s voice against the Islamic terrorism recently.

On Thursday The Advisor to the President of France said that France will always support France over the Kashmir Issue. Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron also targeted China and said, France never lets China play any ‘procedural game’ at the UNSC. Emmanuel Bonne is visiting India for a strategic annual dialogue between France and India.

Bonne said that the France Navy feels that they should be ready and clear when China breaks laws. French Navy is present in the Indian Ocean. He added that France is close to getting in the ‘Quad’ and may begin some naval exercise with it soon. ‘Quad’ is a a group of the US, Japan, Australia and India naval Forces.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
