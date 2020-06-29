France to delive Rafale Combat aircraft by July end

New Delhi,29/6: According to a top defense official, France will deliver Rafale combat aircraft by July end as expected. Due to Coronavirus, the delivery of rafale is delayed.

A senior IAF officer said.”French company Dassault Aviation is expected to deliver the much-awaited twin-jet combat aircraft Rafale by July end,”

“It would inform us of the delivery date and also if there would be any delay. As of today, everyone is expecting that it would be delivered as told by the French company,” he added.