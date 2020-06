Disney plus Hotstar has announced that 7 movies will skip theatrical release and will release directly on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. This year, films such as Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz . This announcement was done by a virtual segment “Bollywood Ki Home Delivery.” Hosted by Varun Dhawan. The release dates of the movies are not announced.