France Welcomes India in UNSC

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 83,903,231
    World
    Confirmed: 83,903,231
    Active: 22,673,245
    Recovered: 59,402,197
    Death: 1,827,789
  • USA 20,445,654
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,445,654
    Active: 7,965,633
    Recovered: 12,125,806
    Death: 354,215
  • India 10,286,709
    India
    Confirmed: 10,286,709
    Active: 254,230
    Recovered: 9,883,461
    Death: 149,018
  • Brazil 7,675,973
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,675,973
    Active: 733,932
    Recovered: 6,747,065
    Death: 194,976
  • Russia 3,186,336
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,186,336
    Active: 548,643
    Recovered: 2,580,138
    Death: 57,555
  • UK 2,488,780
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,488,780
    Active: 2,415,268
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 73,512
  • Turkey 2,208,652
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,208,652
    Active: 87,121
    Recovered: 2,100,650
    Death: 20,881
  • Italy 2,107,166
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,107,166
    Active: 569,896
    Recovered: 1,463,111
    Death: 74,159
  • Germany 1,745,518
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,745,518
    Active: 383,136
    Recovered: 1,328,200
    Death: 34,182
  • Pakistan 482,178
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 482,178
    Active: 34,773
    Recovered: 437,229
    Death: 10,176
  • China 87,071
    China
    Confirmed: 87,071
    Active: 370
    Recovered: 82,067
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 1/1: France has welcomed India as it joins UNSC as a non-permanent member for two years. France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has said that France is looking forward to working with India to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism.

“France welcomes India as it joins UNSC for next two years. We are eager to work side-by-side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism” The French Ambassador was quoted by ANI.

He also said a new reform is required to give India a permanent seat in the UNSC. “To this end, we also need a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.