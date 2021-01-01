France Welcomes India in UNSC

COVID-19 Updates World 83,903,231 World Confirmed: 83,903,231 Active: 22,673,245 Recovered: 59,402,197 Death: 1,827,789

USA 20,445,654 USA Confirmed: 20,445,654 Active: 7,965,633 Recovered: 12,125,806 Death: 354,215

India 10,286,709 India Confirmed: 10,286,709 Active: 254,230 Recovered: 9,883,461 Death: 149,018

Brazil 7,675,973 Brazil Confirmed: 7,675,973 Active: 733,932 Recovered: 6,747,065 Death: 194,976

Russia 3,186,336 Russia Confirmed: 3,186,336 Active: 548,643 Recovered: 2,580,138 Death: 57,555

UK 2,488,780 UK Confirmed: 2,488,780 Active: 2,415,268 Recovered: N/A Death: 73,512

Turkey 2,208,652 Turkey Confirmed: 2,208,652 Active: 87,121 Recovered: 2,100,650 Death: 20,881

Italy 2,107,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,107,166 Active: 569,896 Recovered: 1,463,111 Death: 74,159

Germany 1,745,518 Germany Confirmed: 1,745,518 Active: 383,136 Recovered: 1,328,200 Death: 34,182

Pakistan 482,178 Pakistan Confirmed: 482,178 Active: 34,773 Recovered: 437,229 Death: 10,176

China 87,071 China Confirmed: 87,071 Active: 370 Recovered: 82,067 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 1/1: France has welcomed India as it joins UNSC as a non-permanent member for two years. France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has said that France is looking forward to working with India to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism.

He also said a new reform is required to give India a permanent seat in the UNSC. “To this end, we also need a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat” he added.