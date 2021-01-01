France Welcomes India in UNSC

-
World
83,903,231
-
USA
20,445,654
-
India
10,286,709
-
Brazil
7,675,973
-
Russia
3,186,336
-
UK
2,488,780
-
Turkey
2,208,652
-
Italy
2,107,166
-
Germany
1,745,518
-
Pakistan
482,178
-
China
87,071
New Delhi, 1/1: France has welcomed India as it joins UNSC as a non-permanent member for two years. France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has said that France is looking forward to working with India to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism.
“France welcomes India as it joins UNSC for next two years. We are eager to work side-by-side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism” The French Ambassador was quoted by ANI.
He also said a new reform is required to give India a permanent seat in the UNSC. “To this end, we also need a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat” he added.