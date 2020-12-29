French fashion designer Pierre Cardin passes away

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Paris, 29/12: In sad piece news of news, noted French fashion designer Pierre Cardin breathed his last at the age of 98. He is known for his Space-Age designs and visionary creations.   He was famously known as a ready-to-wear pioneer, was a son of Italian immigrants. He died in the morning at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuill.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
