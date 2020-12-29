Australia vs India: Sydney to host 3rd Test as per Schedule

-
World
81,816,169
-
USA
19,785,332
-
India
10,224,797
-
Brazil
7,506,890
-
Russia
3,105,037
-
UK
2,329,730
-
Turkey
2,162,775
-
Italy
2,056,277
-
Germany
1,672,662
-
Pakistan
475,085
-
China
87,003
New Delhi, 29/12: The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third test match between Australia and India as per schedule. This was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. Due to the rise in the cases of coronavirus in Sydney, eyebrows were raised on the test match being played here.
CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said cricket.com.au, “Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled.”
“We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes,” he continued.
“To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play,” Hockley said.
“We are confident that both this match and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men’s international program this summer,” he added.
The third test match will be played on January 7. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1. India beat Australia in Melbourne by 8 wickets after suffering a defeat in Adelaide.