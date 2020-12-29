Australia vs India: Sydney to host 3rd Test as per Schedule

COVID-19 Updates World 81,816,169 World Confirmed: 81,816,169 Active: 22,081,371 Recovered: 57,950,217 Death: 1,784,581

USA 19,785,332 USA Confirmed: 19,785,332 Active: 7,741,183 Recovered: 11,700,963 Death: 343,186

India 10,224,797 India Confirmed: 10,224,797 Active: 269,038 Recovered: 9,807,569 Death: 148,190

Brazil 7,506,890 Brazil Confirmed: 7,506,890 Active: 746,351 Recovered: 6,568,898 Death: 191,641

Russia 3,105,037 Russia Confirmed: 3,105,037 Active: 553,027 Recovered: 2,496,183 Death: 55,827

UK 2,329,730 UK Confirmed: 2,329,730 Active: 2,258,621 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,109

Turkey 2,162,775 Turkey Confirmed: 2,162,775 Active: 105,207 Recovered: 2,037,433 Death: 20,135

Italy 2,056,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,056,277 Active: 575,221 Recovered: 1,408,686 Death: 72,370

Germany 1,672,662 Germany Confirmed: 1,672,662 Active: 363,424 Recovered: 1,277,900 Death: 31,338

Pakistan 475,085 Pakistan Confirmed: 475,085 Active: 39,599 Recovered: 425,494 Death: 9,992

China 87,003 China Confirmed: 87,003 Active: 348 Recovered: 82,021 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 29/12: The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third test match between Australia and India as per schedule. This was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. Due to the rise in the cases of coronavirus in Sydney, eyebrows were raised on the test match being played here.

CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said cricket.com.au, “Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled.”

“We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes,” he continued.

“To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play,” Hockley said.

“We are confident that both this match and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men’s international program this summer,” he added.

The third test match will be played on January 7. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1. India beat Australia in Melbourne by 8 wickets after suffering a defeat in Adelaide.