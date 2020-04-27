French Grand Prix called off due to Coronavirus Crisis

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sporting events all over the world have been canceled or postponed. French Grand Prix becomes 10th formula one race in this year to be cancelled due to the Corona pandemic.

“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event.

“The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event at the heart of the Région Sud,” Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet said.