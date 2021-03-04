Front Airbags Compulsory in Passenger Vehicles from 1st of April

-
World
115,815,782
WorldConfirmed: 115,815,782Active: 21,729,474Recovered: 91,513,457Death: 2,572,851
-
USA
29,456,377
USAConfirmed: 29,456,377Active: 8,921,400Recovered: 20,003,325Death: 531,652
-
India
11,156,923
IndiaConfirmed: 11,156,923Active: 173,377Recovered: 10,826,075Death: 157,471
-
Brazil
10,722,221
BrazilConfirmed: 10,722,221Active: 871,229Recovered: 9,591,590Death: 259,402
-
Russia
4,290,135
RussiaConfirmed: 4,290,135Active: 332,455Recovered: 3,869,857Death: 87,823
-
UK
4,194,785
UKConfirmed: 4,194,785Active: 1,065,282Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,783
-
Italy
2,976,274
ItalyConfirmed: 2,976,274Active: 437,421Recovered: 2,440,218Death: 98,635
-
Turkey
2,734,836
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,734,836Active: 112,801Recovered: 2,593,264Death: 28,771
-
Germany
2,472,896
GermanyConfirmed: 2,472,896Active: 117,785Recovered: 2,283,400Death: 71,711
-
Pakistan
585,435
PakistanConfirmed: 585,435Active: 17,117Recovered: 555,242Death: 13,076
-
China
89,943
ChinaConfirmed: 89,943Active: 177Recovered: 85,130Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 4/3: According to the latest reports, front airbags for front-seat passengers will be mandatory for new vehicles from April 1.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier sent a proposal to the Ministry of Law to make it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to fit airbags for the front seat. The proposal was accepted and the final notification will be issued in the next three working days. For the existing models, the new rule would be implemented from August 31.
Currently, the car manufacturers are required to provide airbags only for the driver.