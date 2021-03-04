Front Airbags Compulsory in Passenger Vehicles from 1st of April

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/3: According to the latest reports, front airbags for front-seat passengers will be mandatory for new vehicles from April 1.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier sent a proposal to the Ministry of Law to make it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to fit airbags for the front seat. The proposal was accepted and the final notification will be issued in the next three working days. For the existing models, the new rule would be implemented from August 31.

Currently, the car manufacturers are required to provide airbags only for the driver.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
