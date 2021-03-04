ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୮୧ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
115,801,839
WorldConfirmed: 115,801,839Active: 21,732,509Recovered: 91,496,972Death: 2,572,358
-
USA
29,456,377
USAConfirmed: 29,456,377Active: 8,921,400Recovered: 20,003,325Death: 531,652
-
India
11,156,923
IndiaConfirmed: 11,156,923Active: 173,377Recovered: 10,826,075Death: 157,471
-
Brazil
10,722,221
BrazilConfirmed: 10,722,221Active: 871,229Recovered: 9,591,590Death: 259,402
-
Russia
4,278,750
RussiaConfirmed: 4,278,750Active: 337,668Recovered: 3,853,734Death: 87,348
-
UK
4,194,785
UKConfirmed: 4,194,785Active: 1,065,282Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,783
-
Italy
2,976,274
ItalyConfirmed: 2,976,274Active: 437,421Recovered: 2,440,218Death: 98,635
-
Turkey
2,734,836
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,734,836Active: 112,801Recovered: 2,593,264Death: 28,771
-
Germany
2,472,896
GermanyConfirmed: 2,472,896Active: 117,785Recovered: 2,283,400Death: 71,711
-
Pakistan
585,435
PakistanConfirmed: 585,435Active: 17,117Recovered: 555,242Death: 13,076
-
China
89,943
ChinaConfirmed: 89,943Active: 177Recovered: 85,130Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୪।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପୁଣି ୮୧ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୫୨୯ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୭୬୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୯୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 3rd March
New Positive Cases : 81
In quarantine: 49
Local contacts: 32
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Cuttack: 3
6. Deogarh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 4, 2021
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 6
23. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 64
Cumulative tested: 8405042
Positive: 337529
Recovered: 334767
Active cases: 792
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 4, 2021