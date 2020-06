Fuel costs were climbed by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day straight on Saturday.

Petroleum and diesel will presently cost Rs 80.38/liter and Rs 80.40/liter individually in the national capital. The cost of petroleum is raised by Rs 0.25 per liter while that of diesel by Rs 0.21 per liter.Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT)