“Galwan is Ours ,your will is firmer than the valleys you guard” PM Modi to Soldiers in Leh

Ladakh, 3/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to boost the morale of soldiers and giving a powerful message to China. While addressing the soldiers, PM said,” The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do.” He also described the soldiers as the “the braves of the soil” and said “India’s enemies have seen both your fire and fury”.The XIV Corps of the Army in Leh that is called the Fire and Fury Corps.

Prime Minister added,” “Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today, and the bravery you showed is a message to the world”.

He also said,” Galwan is Ours, your will is firmer than the valleys you guard.”