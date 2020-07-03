Good News : Modi Govt will provide Rs 36,000 pension to the Farmers

Modi government will give a pension of 36 thousand rupees annually to 20 lakh 41 thousand farmers of the country. In the country’s first farmer pension scheme i.e. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan yojana, so many farmers have got their registration done. Among them, more than 6 lakh 38 thousand women are also included. This scheme is of great use for those farmers who rely only on farming. Especially for poor farmers, who have no other means of livelihood.

Under this scheme, four and a half lakh farmers of Haryana have registered. Bihar is at number two, where three lakh Annadata wish to secure their old age. There are about two and a half lakh people registered in Jharkhand and UP. Most farmers between 26 and 35 years have shown interest in taking advantage of PM Kisan Manadhan Yojana.