Gandhi Jayanti: Best quotes from our father of Nation

An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Where there is love there is life.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

If you don’t ask, you don’t get it

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

Action expresses priorities.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

The future depends on what we do in the present.

Hate the sin, love the sinner.

Nobody can hurt me without my permission.