Nashik, 26/6: In a recent development, Gangstar Tiger Menon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convict Yusuf Menon dies of a heart attack in Nashik Jail. He was 54 years old. He collapsed while brushing his teeth at around 10 AM. He was rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital where he died during the treatment.

Tiger Memon is regarded as the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast.