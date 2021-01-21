Gautam Gambhir Donates Rs 1 Crore for Ram Mandir Construction

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 21/1: BJP MP and Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir donated Rs 1 Crore for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gambhir and his family donated the money for the construction of the temple.

Gambhir in a statement said, “A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally, this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour.”

The Delhi BJP has started a campaign for the collection funds. The donations will be collected in the form of coupons.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
