Gautam Gambhir Donates Rs 1 Crore for Ram Mandir Construction

COVID-19 Updates World 97,535,640 World Confirmed: 97,535,640 Active: 25,397,844 Recovered: 70,049,010 Death: 2,088,786

USA 25,023,343 USA Confirmed: 25,023,343 Active: 9,635,005 Recovered: 14,971,903 Death: 416,435

India 10,619,603 India Confirmed: 10,619,603 Active: 193,103 Recovered: 10,273,553 Death: 152,947

Brazil 8,639,868 Brazil Confirmed: 8,639,868 Active: 862,353 Recovered: 7,564,622 Death: 212,893

Russia 3,655,839 Russia Confirmed: 3,655,839 Active: 533,789 Recovered: 3,054,218 Death: 67,832

UK 3,505,754 UK Confirmed: 3,505,754 Active: 1,840,945 Recovered: 1,571,519 Death: 93,290

Italy 2,414,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,414,166 Active: 523,553 Recovered: 1,806,932 Death: 83,681

Turkey 2,406,216 Turkey Confirmed: 2,406,216 Active: 97,810 Recovered: 2,283,919 Death: 24,487

Germany 2,096,531 Germany Confirmed: 2,096,531 Active: 283,780 Recovered: 1,762,200 Death: 50,551

Pakistan 527,146 Pakistan Confirmed: 527,146 Active: 35,293 Recovered: 480,696 Death: 11,157

China 88,701 China Confirmed: 88,701 Active: 1,598 Recovered: 82,468 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 21/1: BJP MP and Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir donated Rs 1 Crore for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gambhir and his family donated the money for the construction of the temple.

Gambhir in a statement said, “A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally, this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour.”

The Delhi BJP has started a campaign for the collection funds. The donations will be collected in the form of coupons.