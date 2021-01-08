Get Home Loans at 0% Interest. Find out Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 88,618,548 World Confirmed: 88,618,548 Active: 23,005,823 Recovered: 63,703,738 Death: 1,908,987

USA 22,137,009 USA Confirmed: 22,137,009 Active: 8,619,495 Recovered: 13,143,317 Death: 374,197

India 10,414,044 India Confirmed: 10,414,044 Active: 226,040 Recovered: 10,037,398 Death: 150,606

Brazil 7,961,673 Brazil Confirmed: 7,961,673 Active: 664,244 Recovered: 7,096,931 Death: 200,498

Russia 3,355,794 Russia Confirmed: 3,355,794 Active: 563,754 Recovered: 2,731,129 Death: 60,911

UK 2,889,419 UK Confirmed: 2,889,419 Active: 1,446,090 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 78,508

Turkey 2,296,102 Turkey Confirmed: 2,296,102 Active: 101,587 Recovered: 2,172,251 Death: 22,264

Italy 2,220,361 Italy Confirmed: 2,220,361 Active: 571,055 Recovered: 1,572,015 Death: 77,291

Germany 1,871,105 Germany Confirmed: 1,871,105 Active: 357,776 Recovered: 1,474,000 Death: 39,329

Pakistan 497,510 Pakistan Confirmed: 497,510 Active: 33,124 Recovered: 453,828 Death: 10,558

China 87,331 China Confirmed: 87,331 Active: 521 Recovered: 82,176 Death: 4,634

Copenhagen, 8/1: In a surprise move, Banks in Denmark are providing 20-year home loans to the citizens at a fixed interest rate of zero. Denmark has a negative central bank interest rates since 2012. It is longer than any other country.

Nordea Bank Abp can, a home finance company is providing such offers. The policy makers brought their rate below zero in 2012, the homeowners in the country have benefitted from a continuing slide in rates for borrowing.

Another bank Jyske Bank had started offering homeowners a 10-year deal at -0.5%, the world’s first negative interest rate home loan.