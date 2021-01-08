Get Home Loans at 0% Interest. Find out Details!

FeaturedBusinessEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 88,618,548
    World
    Confirmed: 88,618,548
    Active: 23,005,823
    Recovered: 63,703,738
    Death: 1,908,987
  • USA 22,137,009
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,137,009
    Active: 8,619,495
    Recovered: 13,143,317
    Death: 374,197
  • India 10,414,044
    India
    Confirmed: 10,414,044
    Active: 226,040
    Recovered: 10,037,398
    Death: 150,606
  • Brazil 7,961,673
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,961,673
    Active: 664,244
    Recovered: 7,096,931
    Death: 200,498
  • Russia 3,355,794
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,355,794
    Active: 563,754
    Recovered: 2,731,129
    Death: 60,911
  • UK 2,889,419
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,889,419
    Active: 1,446,090
    Recovered: 1,364,821
    Death: 78,508
  • Turkey 2,296,102
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,296,102
    Active: 101,587
    Recovered: 2,172,251
    Death: 22,264
  • Italy 2,220,361
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,220,361
    Active: 571,055
    Recovered: 1,572,015
    Death: 77,291
  • Germany 1,871,105
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,871,105
    Active: 357,776
    Recovered: 1,474,000
    Death: 39,329
  • Pakistan 497,510
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 497,510
    Active: 33,124
    Recovered: 453,828
    Death: 10,558
  • China 87,331
    China
    Confirmed: 87,331
    Active: 521
    Recovered: 82,176
    Death: 4,634

Copenhagen, 8/1: In a surprise move, Banks in Denmark are providing 20-year home loans to the citizens at a fixed interest rate of zero. Denmark has a negative central bank interest rates since 2012. It is longer than any other country.

Nordea Bank Abp can, a home finance company is providing such offers. The policy makers brought their rate below zero in 2012, the homeowners in the country have benefitted from a continuing slide in rates for borrowing.

Another bank Jyske Bank had started offering homeowners a 10-year deal at -0.5%, the world’s first negative interest rate home loan.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.