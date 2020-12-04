GHMC Election Results: TRS all set for a victory, Owaisi’s AIMIM trails at second spot

COVID-19 Updates World 65,667,823 World Confirmed: 65,667,823 Active: 18,626,107 Recovered: 45,527,047 Death: 1,514,669

Hyderabad, 4/12: The results for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will be announced shortly as the counting of votes is drawing to a close. As per the latest trends, the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is set to sweep Hyderabad while Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is likely to finish as the runner-up.

The Bhartiya Janta Party is following AIMIM very closely at the third spot. Congress is expected to be decimated in the civic body polls.