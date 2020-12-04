GHMC Election Results: TRS all set for a victory, Owaisi’s AIMIM trails at second spot

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Hyderabad, 4/12: The results for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will be announced shortly as the counting of votes is drawing to a close. As per the latest trends, the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is set to sweep Hyderabad while Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is likely to finish as the runner-up.

The Bhartiya Janta Party is following AIMIM very closely at the third spot. Congress is expected to be decimated in the civic body polls.

Results have been declared for 121 seats so far. The TRS has secured a lead, winning 46 seats, followed by the AIMIM (41), BJP (32), and Congress (2).

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
