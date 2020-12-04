Farmers call for “All-India Bandh” on Tuesday

COVID-19 Updates World 65,667,823 World Confirmed: 65,667,823 Active: 18,626,107 Recovered: 45,527,047 Death: 1,514,669

USA 14,535,196 USA Confirmed: 14,535,196 Active: 5,690,940 Recovered: 8,561,427 Death: 282,829

India 9,571,780 India Confirmed: 9,571,780 Active: 416,264 Recovered: 9,016,289 Death: 139,227

Brazil 6,487,516 Brazil Confirmed: 6,487,516 Active: 587,199 Recovered: 5,725,010 Death: 175,307

Russia 2,402,949 Russia Confirmed: 2,402,949 Active: 472,021 Recovered: 1,888,752 Death: 42,176

UK 1,674,134 UK Confirmed: 1,674,134 Active: 1,614,021 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,113

Italy 1,664,829 Italy Confirmed: 1,664,829 Active: 759,982 Recovered: 846,809 Death: 58,038

Germany 1,131,828 Germany Confirmed: 1,131,828 Active: 292,925 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,303

Turkey 733,261 Turkey Confirmed: 733,261 Active: 300,614 Recovered: 418,331 Death: 14,316

Pakistan 410,072 Pakistan Confirmed: 410,072 Active: 51,507 Recovered: 350,305 Death: 8,260

China 86,584 China Confirmed: 86,584 Active: 271 Recovered: 81,679 Death: 4,634

New Delhi. 4/12: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s newly implemented farm bills called for a nation-wide strike next week, declaring that they will block all roads to the nation’s capital. The protesting farmers had a brutal face-off against Police in Haryana before being allowed to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi, saying that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and they could be cheated easily. Union ministers have been holding talks with farmers’ leaders to try and break the deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the country’s biggest farm protests in years.