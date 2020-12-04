Farmers call for “All-India Bandh” on Tuesday

"Block all roads to Delhi": Farmers called for an All-India strike next week as negotiations failed between Centre and representatives.

New Delhi. 4/12: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s newly implemented farm bills called for a nation-wide strike next week, declaring that they will block all roads to the nation’s capital. The protesting farmers had a brutal face-off against Police in Haryana before being allowed to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi, saying that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and they could be cheated easily. Union ministers have been holding talks with farmers’ leaders to try and break the deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the country’s biggest farm protests in years.

