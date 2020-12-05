GHMC Elections: No Clear Majority for any Party

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 66,252,017
    World
    Confirmed: 66,252,017
    Active: 18,896,169
    Recovered: 45,831,080
    Death: 1,524,768
  • USA 14,772,535
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,772,535
    Active: 5,828,103
    Recovered: 8,658,882
    Death: 285,550
  • India 9,608,418
    India
    Confirmed: 9,608,418
    Active: 409,860
    Recovered: 9,058,822
    Death: 139,736
  • Brazil 6,534,951
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,534,951
    Active: 614,601
    Recovered: 5,744,369
    Death: 175,981
  • Russia 2,402,949
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,402,949
    Active: 472,021
    Recovered: 1,888,752
    Death: 42,176
  • UK 1,690,432
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,690,432
    Active: 1,629,815
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,617
  • Italy 1,688,939
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,688,939
    Active: 757,702
    Recovered: 872,385
    Death: 58,852
  • Germany 1,152,283
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,152,283
    Active: 312,992
    Recovered: 820,600
    Death: 18,691
  • Turkey 765,997
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 765,997
    Active: 328,346
    Recovered: 423,142
    Death: 14,509
  • Pakistan 413,191
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 413,191
    Active: 52,359
    Recovered: 352,529
    Death: 8,303
  • China 86,601
    China
    Confirmed: 86,601
    Active: 273
    Recovered: 81,694
    Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 5/12: After two weeks of hectic election campaign, the results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections are out. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS fell short of the Mayor’s chair with 55 seats out of 150, which is way lesser than the 99 seats they won in 2016. BJP did extremely well to manage 48 seats, Owaisi’s AIMIM won 44 seats whereas Congress’s poor show continued as they won just 2 seats.

Speaking of the election result Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, who also led the campaign for TRS said “The result is not as expected. We thought we would get at least 20 to 25 seats more. Even exit polls had predicted the same. The BN Reddy colony seat, we lost by only 18 votes. In around 10 to 12 seats, we lost by less than 100 to 200 votes. We will discuss and analyze the results.”

BJP’s aggressive and polarising campaign with anti-muslim narrative helped the party to secure 44 seats as compared to 4 in 2016. TRS’s disappointing show has also worked in favour of the National party. BJP’s strategy to field its star campaigners like Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya, and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis worked wonders for the party.

From the last two weeks, the GHMC elections took the national centre stage and proved to be a fiercely fought battle, but with no winner.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.