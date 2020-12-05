GHMC Elections: No Clear Majority for any Party

COVID-19 Updates World 66,252,017 World Confirmed: 66,252,017 Active: 18,896,169 Recovered: 45,831,080 Death: 1,524,768

USA 14,772,535 USA Confirmed: 14,772,535 Active: 5,828,103 Recovered: 8,658,882 Death: 285,550

India 9,608,418 India Confirmed: 9,608,418 Active: 409,860 Recovered: 9,058,822 Death: 139,736

Brazil 6,534,951 Brazil Confirmed: 6,534,951 Active: 614,601 Recovered: 5,744,369 Death: 175,981

Russia 2,402,949 Russia Confirmed: 2,402,949 Active: 472,021 Recovered: 1,888,752 Death: 42,176

UK 1,690,432 UK Confirmed: 1,690,432 Active: 1,629,815 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,617

Italy 1,688,939 Italy Confirmed: 1,688,939 Active: 757,702 Recovered: 872,385 Death: 58,852

Germany 1,152,283 Germany Confirmed: 1,152,283 Active: 312,992 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,691

Turkey 765,997 Turkey Confirmed: 765,997 Active: 328,346 Recovered: 423,142 Death: 14,509

Pakistan 413,191 Pakistan Confirmed: 413,191 Active: 52,359 Recovered: 352,529 Death: 8,303

China 86,601 China Confirmed: 86,601 Active: 273 Recovered: 81,694 Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 5/12: After two weeks of hectic election campaign, the results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections are out. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS fell short of the Mayor’s chair with 55 seats out of 150, which is way lesser than the 99 seats they won in 2016. BJP did extremely well to manage 48 seats, Owaisi’s AIMIM won 44 seats whereas Congress’s poor show continued as they won just 2 seats.

Speaking of the election result Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, who also led the campaign for TRS said “The result is not as expected. We thought we would get at least 20 to 25 seats more. Even exit polls had predicted the same. The BN Reddy colony seat, we lost by only 18 votes. In around 10 to 12 seats, we lost by less than 100 to 200 votes. We will discuss and analyze the results.”

BJP’s aggressive and polarising campaign with anti-muslim narrative helped the party to secure 44 seats as compared to 4 in 2016. TRS’s disappointing show has also worked in favour of the National party. BJP’s strategy to field its star campaigners like Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya, and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis worked wonders for the party.

From the last two weeks, the GHMC elections took the national centre stage and proved to be a fiercely fought battle, but with no winner.