GHMC Elections: No Clear Majority for any Party

-
World
66,252,017
WorldConfirmed: 66,252,017Active: 18,896,169Recovered: 45,831,080Death: 1,524,768
-
USA
14,772,535
USAConfirmed: 14,772,535Active: 5,828,103Recovered: 8,658,882Death: 285,550
-
India
9,608,418
IndiaConfirmed: 9,608,418Active: 409,860Recovered: 9,058,822Death: 139,736
-
Brazil
6,534,951
BrazilConfirmed: 6,534,951Active: 614,601Recovered: 5,744,369Death: 175,981
-
Russia
2,402,949
RussiaConfirmed: 2,402,949Active: 472,021Recovered: 1,888,752Death: 42,176
-
UK
1,690,432
UKConfirmed: 1,690,432Active: 1,629,815Recovered: N/ADeath: 60,617
-
Italy
1,688,939
ItalyConfirmed: 1,688,939Active: 757,702Recovered: 872,385Death: 58,852
-
Germany
1,152,283
GermanyConfirmed: 1,152,283Active: 312,992Recovered: 820,600Death: 18,691
-
Turkey
765,997
TurkeyConfirmed: 765,997Active: 328,346Recovered: 423,142Death: 14,509
-
Pakistan
413,191
PakistanConfirmed: 413,191Active: 52,359Recovered: 352,529Death: 8,303
-
China
86,601
ChinaConfirmed: 86,601Active: 273Recovered: 81,694Death: 4,634
Hyderabad, 5/12: After two weeks of hectic election campaign, the results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections are out. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS fell short of the Mayor’s chair with 55 seats out of 150, which is way lesser than the 99 seats they won in 2016. BJP did extremely well to manage 48 seats, Owaisi’s AIMIM won 44 seats whereas Congress’s poor show continued as they won just 2 seats.
Speaking of the election result Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, who also led the campaign for TRS said “The result is not as expected. We thought we would get at least 20 to 25 seats more. Even exit polls had predicted the same. The BN Reddy colony seat, we lost by only 18 votes. In around 10 to 12 seats, we lost by less than 100 to 200 votes. We will discuss and analyze the results.”
BJP’s aggressive and polarising campaign with anti-muslim narrative helped the party to secure 44 seats as compared to 4 in 2016. TRS’s disappointing show has also worked in favour of the National party. BJP’s strategy to field its star campaigners like Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya, and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis worked wonders for the party.
From the last two weeks, the GHMC elections took the national centre stage and proved to be a fiercely fought battle, but with no winner.