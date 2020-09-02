Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests Coronavirus Positive

Goa, 2/9: The number of Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day. Many politicians are in the grip of the deadly virus.

According to the latest development, Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant tests positive for Coronavirus. He tweeted “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,”