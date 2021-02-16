ଗୋଧ୍ରା ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ପୋଡ଼ି: ୧୯ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ, ୧୬ା୨: ୨୦୦୨ରେ ଗୁଜୁରାଟରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ଗୋଧ୍ରା ଟ୍ରେନ ପୋଡ଼ି ମାମଲାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଗୋଧ୍ରା ସାବରବତୀ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ ନରସିଂହାର ଘଟଣାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ରଫିକ୍ ହୁସେନ୍ ଭତୁକ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଧରିବା ପାଇଁ ପଞ୍ଚମହଲ ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଗୋଧରା ସହର ପୋଲିସ ଏକ ଟିମ୍ ଗଠନ କରିଥିଲା । ଏହି ଟିମ୍ ଗୋଧ୍ରାର ସିଗନାଲ ଫାଳିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ରଫିକକୁ ଧରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଗୋଧ୍ରା ହିଂସାକୁ ଉସକାଇବା ସହ ଷଡ଼ଯନ୍ତ୍ର ରଚିବାରେ ରଫିକର ହାତ ଥିଲା । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ୫୯ ଜଣ କରସେବକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିଲା।

