Shubman Gill taken for Scans after getting hit on the arm

COVID-19 Updates World 109,677,246 World Confirmed: 109,677,246 Active: 22,888,956 Recovered: 84,369,465 Death: 2,418,825

USA 28,317,703 USA Confirmed: 28,317,703 Active: 9,462,875 Recovered: 18,356,625 Death: 498,203

India 10,925,710 India Confirmed: 10,925,710 Active: 136,845 Recovered: 10,633,025 Death: 155,840

Brazil 9,866,710 Brazil Confirmed: 9,866,710 Active: 821,576 Recovered: 8,805,239 Death: 239,895

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,729,223 Italy Confirmed: 2,729,223 Active: 398,098 Recovered: 2,237,290 Death: 93,835

Turkey 2,594,128 Turkey Confirmed: 2,594,128 Active: 84,131 Recovered: 2,482,435 Death: 27,562

Germany 2,346,876 Germany Confirmed: 2,346,876 Active: 152,127 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,949

Pakistan 564,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,824 Active: 25,383 Recovered: 527,061 Death: 12,380

China 89,788 China Confirmed: 89,788 Active: 605 Recovered: 84,547 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 16/2: Team India opener Shubman Gill has been taken for scans after he took a blow to his arm while fielding on Day 3 against England. He will not take the field on Day 4 of the test match, said BCCI. The batsman is being monitored by the medical team. Gill was fielding at forward short leg when was hit by a blow to his forearm.

BCCI shared the news on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today”.