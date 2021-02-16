Shubman Gill taken for Scans after getting hit on the arm

-
Chennai, 16/2: Team India opener Shubman Gill has been taken for scans after he took a blow to his arm while fielding on Day 3 against England. He will not take the field on Day 4 of the test match, said BCCI. The batsman is being monitored by the medical team. Gill was fielding at forward short leg when was hit by a blow to his forearm.
BCCI shared the news on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today”.
UPDATE – Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ph0GJsqpFi
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021