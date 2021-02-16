Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu’s police remand extended by 7 days

Breaking NewsFeaturedinshort
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,677,246
    World
    Confirmed: 109,677,246
    Active: 22,888,956
    Recovered: 84,369,465
    Death: 2,418,825
  • USA 28,317,703
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,317,703
    Active: 9,462,875
    Recovered: 18,356,625
    Death: 498,203
  • India 10,925,710
    India
    Confirmed: 10,925,710
    Active: 136,845
    Recovered: 10,633,025
    Death: 155,840
  • Brazil 9,866,710
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,866,710
    Active: 821,576
    Recovered: 8,805,239
    Death: 239,895
  • Russia 4,086,090
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,086,090
    Active: 398,534
    Recovered: 3,607,036
    Death: 80,520
  • UK 4,047,843
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,047,843
    Active: 1,740,041
    Recovered: 2,190,406
    Death: 117,396
  • Italy 2,729,223
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,729,223
    Active: 398,098
    Recovered: 2,237,290
    Death: 93,835
  • Turkey 2,594,128
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,594,128
    Active: 84,131
    Recovered: 2,482,435
    Death: 27,562
  • Germany 2,346,876
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,346,876
    Active: 152,127
    Recovered: 2,128,800
    Death: 65,949
  • Pakistan 564,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,824
    Active: 25,383
    Recovered: 527,061
    Death: 12,380
  • China 89,788
    China
    Confirmed: 89,788
    Active: 605
    Recovered: 84,547
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 16/2: Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu’s police remand has been extended to seven days by Delhi High Court. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.