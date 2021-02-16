Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu’s police remand extended by 7 days

-
World
109,677,246
-
USA
28,317,703
-
India
10,925,710
-
Brazil
9,866,710
-
Russia
4,086,090
-
UK
4,047,843
-
Italy
2,729,223
-
Turkey
2,594,128
-
Germany
2,346,876
-
Pakistan
564,824
-
China
89,788
New Delhi, 16/2: Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu’s police remand has been extended to seven days by Delhi High Court. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day.