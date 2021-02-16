Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk approach court for Anticipatory Bail

-
Mumbai, 16/2: Activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk have approached court for anticipatory bail against their arrests. The Bombay High court will hear the pleas today. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against them for their alleged involvement in a ‘toolkit’ case of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
The Bombay High Court will today hear Ms Jacob’s request for protection from arrest for four weeks. On Sunday activist Disha Ravi was arrested for editing and sharing the ‘toolkit’ of Ms Thunberg. According to police Disha, Shantanu and Nikita had planned a social media buzz on the farmers’ tractor rally.
Both Nikita and Jacob moved to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. Both filed separate pleas in the high court.