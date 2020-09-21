Gold and Silver price decreased on the first day of week

The prices of gold and silver (Gold Silver Prices Decreased) have come down today on the first day of the week. In the national capital, the price of gold on Monday has been reduced by Rs 326 to Rs 52,423 per 10 grams. Talking about the price of silver, there has been a decrease of Rs 945 to Rs 68,289 per kg. Let us know that on Friday, gold and silver prices saw an increase.

New gold prices (Gold Price on 21 September 2020) – According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold today was reduced by Rs 326 to Rs 52,423 per 10 grams. In its previous session i.e. on Friday, the price of gold had increased by Rs 224 to close at Rs 52,672 per 10 grams. In the international market, gold was the US $ 1,954 an ounce.