ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଛି କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟର ଚୋରା କାରବାର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଆସୁଛି କେଉଁଠୁ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,381,780
    World
    Confirmed: 131,381,780
    Active: 22,768,246
    Recovered: 105,753,963
    Death: 2,859,571
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,485,509
    India
    Confirmed: 12,485,509
    Active: 691,565
    Recovered: 11,629,289
    Death: 164,655
  • Russia 4,572,077
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,572,077
    Active: 276,191
    Recovered: 4,195,869
    Death: 100,017
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୪ା୪: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଛି କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଚୋରା ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟ କାରବାର । ମାଫିଆମାନେ ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସକୁ କାରବାରର ମାଧ୍ୟମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମାସିକ ପାଖାପାଖି ୩ ଶହ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର କାରବାର ହେଉଛି । ଏଥିସହ ଗୋଟିଏ ମାସରେ ୮ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜିଏସଟି ଠକେଇ ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହି ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟ, ସାଉଦି ଆରବରୁ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଦେଇ କଟକ ସହରକୁ ଆସୁଛି । ବସରେ ପରିବା ବସ୍ତାରେ ଏହି କାରବାର ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଟକରେ ଏକ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସରୁ ସୁନା ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମାତ୍ର ନିୟମିତ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଉନ ନଥିବାରୁ ଏହି କଳା କାରବାର ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.