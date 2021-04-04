ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଛି କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟର ଚୋରା କାରବାର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଆସୁଛି କେଉଁଠୁ

-
WorldConfirmed: 131,381,780Active: 22,768,246Recovered: 105,753,963Death: 2,859,571
-
USAConfirmed: 31,383,126Active: 6,919,981Recovered: 23,894,632Death: 568,513
-
BrazilConfirmed: 12,953,597Active: 1,317,554Recovered: 11,305,746Death: 330,297
-
IndiaConfirmed: 12,485,509Active: 691,565Recovered: 11,629,289Death: 164,655
-
RussiaConfirmed: 4,572,077Active: 276,191Recovered: 4,195,869Death: 100,017
-
UKConfirmed: 4,357,091Active: 341,810Recovered: 3,888,455Death: 126,826
-
ItalyConfirmed: 3,650,247Active: 564,855Recovered: 2,974,688Death: 110,704
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,445,052Active: 330,298Recovered: 3,082,676Death: 32,078
-
GermanyConfirmed: 2,886,020Active: 239,118Recovered: 2,569,400Death: 77,502
-
PakistanConfirmed: 687,908Active: 60,072Recovered: 613,058Death: 14,778
-
ChinaConfirmed: 90,273Active: 215Recovered: 85,422Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୪ା୪: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଛି କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର ଚୋରା ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟ କାରବାର । ମାଫିଆମାନେ ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସକୁ କାରବାରର ମାଧ୍ୟମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମାସିକ ପାଖାପାଖି ୩ ଶହ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାର କାରବାର ହେଉଛି । ଏଥିସହ ଗୋଟିଏ ମାସରେ ୮ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜିଏସଟି ଠକେଇ ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହି ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟ, ସାଉଦି ଆରବରୁ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଦେଇ କଟକ ସହରକୁ ଆସୁଛି । ବସରେ ପରିବା ବସ୍ତାରେ ଏହି କାରବାର ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଟକରେ ଏକ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସରୁ ସୁନା ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମାତ୍ର ନିୟମିତ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଉନ ନଥିବାରୁ ଏହି କଳା କାରବାର ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ।