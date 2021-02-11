Gold Price registered a slight increase today

-
WorldConfirmed: 107,993,497Active: 25,444,663Recovered: 80,180,524Death: 2,368,310
USAConfirmed: 27,904,455Active: 9,591,359Recovered: 17,829,653Death: 483,443
IndiaConfirmed: 10,873,254Active: 144,190Recovered: 10,573,642Death: 155,422
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
GermanyConfirmed: 2,315,679Active: 163,876Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 64,203
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 11/2:Gold prices in Indian markets have registered a slight increase today. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the price of gold rose by just Rs 36 per 10 grams in the Delhi Bullion market, while silver price rose by Rs 454 per kg. During the last trading session, gold had closed at Rs 47,473 per 10 grams in Delhi Bullion Market. At the same time, silver had closed at Rs 68,576 per kg. In the international markets (International Markets) today, gold prices recorded a sharp rise, while silver prices remained the same.
New Gold Price (Gold Price, 11 February 2021) – Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 36 per 10 grams on Thursday in Delhi Bullion Market. The new price of 99.9 grams purity gold in the capital Delhi (Delhi) is now Rs 47,509. Done per 10 grams. Earlier in the trading session, gold had closed at Rs 47,473 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of gold in the international market today rose to $ 1,844 an ounce.