Gold Price registered a slight increase today

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,993,497
    World
    Confirmed: 107,993,497
    Active: 25,444,663
    Recovered: 80,180,524
    Death: 2,368,310
  • USA 27,904,455
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,904,455
    Active: 9,591,359
    Recovered: 17,829,653
    Death: 483,443
  • India 10,873,254
    India
    Confirmed: 10,873,254
    Active: 144,190
    Recovered: 10,573,642
    Death: 155,422
  • Brazil 9,662,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,662,305
    Active: 831,230
    Recovered: 8,596,130
    Death: 234,945
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,985,161
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,985,161
    Active: 1,851,466
    Recovered: 2,018,844
    Death: 114,851
  • Italy 2,668,266
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,668,266
    Active: 410,111
    Recovered: 2,165,817
    Death: 92,338
  • Turkey 2,556,837
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,556,837
    Active: 84,459
    Recovered: 2,445,285
    Death: 27,093
  • Germany 2,315,679
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,315,679
    Active: 163,876
    Recovered: 2,087,600
    Death: 64,203
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,736
    China
    Confirmed: 89,736
    Active: 879
    Recovered: 84,221
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/2:Gold prices in Indian markets have registered a slight increase today. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the price of gold rose by just Rs 36 per 10 grams in the Delhi Bullion market, while silver price rose by Rs 454 per kg. During the last trading session, gold had closed at Rs 47,473 per 10 grams in Delhi Bullion Market. At the same time, silver had closed at Rs 68,576 per kg. In the international markets (International Markets) today, gold prices recorded a sharp rise, while silver prices remained the same.

New Gold Price (Gold Price, 11 February 2021) – Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 36 per 10 grams on Thursday in Delhi Bullion Market. The new price of 99.9 grams purity gold in the capital Delhi (Delhi) is now Rs 47,509. Done per 10 grams. Earlier in the trading session, gold had closed at Rs 47,473 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of gold in the international market today rose to $ 1,844 an ounce.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.