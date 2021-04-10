Gold Prices: Know the Rate of Gold in Your City!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 10/4: Gold rates today have remained stable in all major cities in India including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai after a surge in prices on April 9.

However, there has been a minimal increase in gold rates of Rs 10 per 10 gram. The gold price has gone up to Rs 100 per 100 gram.

The price of 22-carat gold today is Rs 44,570 per 10 gram or Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram, while 24-carat gold price today is Rs 45,570 per 10 gram and Rs 4,55,700 per 100 gram.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
