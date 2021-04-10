Gold Prices: Know the Rate of Gold in Your City!

-
World
135,371,288
WorldConfirmed: 135,371,288Active: 23,483,082Recovered: 108,957,972Death: 2,930,234
-
USA
31,802,772
USAConfirmed: 31,802,772Active: 6,881,166Recovered: 24,346,766Death: 574,840
-
Brazil
13,375,414
BrazilConfirmed: 13,375,414Active: 1,234,595Recovered: 11,791,885Death: 348,934
-
India
13,205,926
IndiaConfirmed: 13,205,926Active: 1,046,600Recovered: 11,990,859Death: 168,467
-
Russia
4,632,688
RussiaConfirmed: 4,632,688Active: 271,760Recovered: 4,258,279Death: 102,649
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Turkey
3,745,657
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,745,657Active: 443,525Recovered: 3,268,678Death: 33,454
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Germany
2,974,110
GermanyConfirmed: 2,974,110Active: 233,921Recovered: 2,661,500Death: 78,689
-
Pakistan
715,968
PakistanConfirmed: 715,968Active: 73,078Recovered: 627,561Death: 15,329
-
China
90,400
ChinaConfirmed: 90,400Active: 283Recovered: 85,481Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 10/4: Gold rates today have remained stable in all major cities in India including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai after a surge in prices on April 9.
However, there has been a minimal increase in gold rates of Rs 10 per 10 gram. The gold price has gone up to Rs 100 per 100 gram.
The price of 22-carat gold today is Rs 44,570 per 10 gram or Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram, while 24-carat gold price today is Rs 45,570 per 10 gram and Rs 4,55,700 per 100 gram.