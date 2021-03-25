Gold Prices Rises Ahead of Holi. Check the Prices in Your City Now!

COVID-19 Updates World 125,454,732 World Confirmed: 125,454,732 Active: 21,385,295 Recovered: 101,312,279 Death: 2,757,158

USA 30,704,292 USA Confirmed: 30,704,292 Active: 7,012,991 Recovered: 23,132,879 Death: 558,422

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,483,471 Russia Confirmed: 4,483,471 Active: 288,852 Recovered: 4,098,400 Death: 96,219

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 25/3: The Gold prices on Thursday(25 March) jumped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The 10 gram Gold price got costlier by Rs 10 per 10 gram on Thursday.

The price of 22-carat Gold is Rs 44,030 per 10 gram and it is Rs 4,40,300 per 100 gram. The price of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,030 per 10 gram and Rs 4,50,300 per 100 gram on Thursday, according to the Gold price list on goodreturns website.

It is to be noted that the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold mentioned above do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. The prices of gold may vary from state to state.

Check the price of 22-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Delhi: Rs 44,070

– In Mumbai – Rs 44,030

– In Chennai Rs 42,310

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,280

– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900

– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900

Check the price of 24-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 45,030

– In Delhi: Rs 48,070

– In Chennai Rs 46,150

– In Kolkata: Rs 46,880

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700