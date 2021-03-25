Gold Prices Rises Ahead of Holi. Check the Prices in Your City Now!

-
New Delhi, 25/3: The Gold prices on Thursday(25 March) jumped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The 10 gram Gold price got costlier by Rs 10 per 10 gram on Thursday.
The price of 22-carat Gold is Rs 44,030 per 10 gram and it is Rs 4,40,300 per 100 gram. The price of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,030 per 10 gram and Rs 4,50,300 per 100 gram on Thursday, according to the Gold price list on goodreturns website.
It is to be noted that the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold mentioned above do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. The prices of gold may vary from state to state.
Check the price of 22-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.
– In Delhi: Rs 44,070
– In Mumbai – Rs 44,030
– In Chennai Rs 42,310
– In Kolkata: Rs 44,280
– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900
– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900
Check the price of 24-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.
– In Mumbai: Rs 45,030
– In Delhi: Rs 48,070
– In Chennai Rs 46,150
– In Kolkata: Rs 46,880
– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700
– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700
