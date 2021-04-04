Gold Prices Today: Gold and Silver become Expensive Again. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 131,468,234 World Confirmed: 131,468,234 Active: 22,725,590 Recovered: 105,881,369 Death: 2,861,275

USA 31,383,126 USA Confirmed: 31,383,126 Active: 6,919,981 Recovered: 23,894,632 Death: 568,513

Brazil 12,953,597 Brazil Confirmed: 12,953,597 Active: 1,317,554 Recovered: 11,305,746 Death: 330,297

India 12,485,509 India Confirmed: 12,485,509 Active: 691,565 Recovered: 11,629,289 Death: 164,655

Russia 4,580,894 Russia Confirmed: 4,580,894 Active: 276,439 Recovered: 4,204,081 Death: 100,374

UK 4,357,091 UK Confirmed: 4,357,091 Active: 341,810 Recovered: 3,888,455 Death: 126,826

Italy 3,650,247 Italy Confirmed: 3,650,247 Active: 564,855 Recovered: 2,974,688 Death: 110,704

Turkey 3,445,052 Turkey Confirmed: 3,445,052 Active: 330,298 Recovered: 3,082,676 Death: 32,078

Germany 2,886,020 Germany Confirmed: 2,886,020 Active: 239,118 Recovered: 2,569,400 Death: 77,502

Pakistan 687,908 Pakistan Confirmed: 687,908 Active: 60,072 Recovered: 613,058 Death: 14,778

China 90,273 China Confirmed: 90,273 Active: 215 Recovered: 85,422 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/4: The glitter of gold and silver has started once again. This week, gold has gone up by 449 rupees to Rs 44,919. At the start of this week, gold was at Rs 44,468. However, silver has seen very little uptrend. Silver has risen by Rs. 54 to Rs. 63737 this week.

Manoj Kumar Jain, director of Prithvi Finmart, says that the second wave of Corona has come once again in the country and the world. In such a situation, there may be an increase in gold in the long term. According to him, by the end of the year, the price of gold can reach 48 thousand rupees. You can understand this trend in such a way that in the beginning of March, gold had come down to 44 thousand, but now the prices have increased once again.

Gold consumption in the country is increasing rapidly. Gold import in the country has increased by 471% to 160 tonnes in March this year as compared to last year. The main reason for this is the fall in gold prices from record highs and the reduction in import duty. In the January-March quarter this year, a total of 321 tonnes of gold was imported into the country, compared to only 124 tonnes in the same quarter last year.

India consumes 700–800 tonnes of gold every year, of which 1 ton is produced in India and the rest is imported. The country’s gold imports stood at 344.2 tonnes in 2020, down by 47% from the previous year. In 2019 it was 646.8 tonnes.