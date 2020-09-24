Good News for Big Boss fans, Salman Khan inaugurates Big Boss house

Salman Khan has brought good news for the fans of Bigg Boss today. He has inaugurated this Bigg Boss 14 during the live press conference on Thursday. The show will premiere on October 3, but before that Salman Khan has done something special for the audience. He has come live today and showed the audience the entire house of Bigg Boss. Special arrangements have been made in this housekeeping in mind the events happening in 2020, Salman has got the audience aware of them all. Along with this, he has also joined the first Contestant of this show.

Due to the current conditions, it was decided to digitize the press conference of Bigg Boss 14 but it was no less than a big show. At the beginning of this press conference, Salman Khan took a banged entry between songs and music, after which he showed the entire house of Bigg Boss, this time a restaurant, cinema, spa, and mall have also been arranged in BB House. Salman said that during lockdown if you have learned to go out of your house, go shopping and miss the spa, then Big Boss will respond in a different way by 2020 and the scene will be reversed.