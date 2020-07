In good news for its customers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its 6 paisa cashback scheme till 31st August. The offer can be availed by landline users for calls for more than 5 minutes. Users can avail of a maximum cashback of Rs 50 per month. Through this offer, BSNL customers get a cashback of 6 paise by making a voice call or sending an SMS.