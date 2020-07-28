Last day for Chinese companies to respond to govt’s notice against ban

Today is the last day for the Chinese tech companies to respond to the government’s notice regarding the banned Chinese App ban. If companies do not respond by this evening, then these apps can be banned forever. According to sources, about 50 companies have responded to the government notice. The government has formed a committee to review their answers.

Actually, on 8 July, the government sent a notice to 59 Chinese companies. Regarding this, a reply was sought from the companies within 3 weeks. The government had asked more than 70 questions to companies, the last day of July 28 to answer. The government had asked questions on the server data sharing policy of the companies. Also, there were questions about how companies do the processing and storage of data.