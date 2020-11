Good News for CSK fans : MS Dhoni will continue playing for CSK for next IPL season

In very good news for all the Chennai SuperKings fans, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced that he will continue to play for the Chennai SuperKings in the next season.

Answering the question, when asked if it was his last game ever for CSK, he said “Definitely Not”. This indicates that he will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings.