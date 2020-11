Phulbani, 1/11: In a shocking development, IIC of Brahmanigaon police station sustained injuries as cops were reportedly attacked by villagers /at Meramaha village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district during a raid on a gambling den late last night.

IC Ranjit Kumar Muni had raided the village as gambling was underway in the locality on the occasion of Kumar Purnima. The gamblers launched an attack on the cops and ransacked the police vehicle.