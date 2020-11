GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in 8 months. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 5,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore and cess is Rs 8,011 crore. This was mentioned in the statement released by the Finance ministry. For more information plz visit our website www.odishabhaskar.com #nationalnews #gst #odisha #odishabhaskar