Good News for LPG Consumers. Now you could do this. Find out more!

New Delhi, 3/3: In a great piece of news the LPG Customers will now be able to book their cylinders at three dealers simultaneously. The cylinders can be booked from three dealers simultaneously and can be taken from any dealer who delivers them first.
This move will help people who book a refill but the new cylinder isn’t delivered in 4-5 days due to unavailability. It creates trouble for them if the cylinder runs out.
The government is trying to deliver LPG Cylinders to every house through the Ujjwala scheme. For this, connections will also be given to people who have less documents.