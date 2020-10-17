Good News for OnePlus lovers , Big discount on One Plus 8

Good news for OnePlus phone buyers, because OnePlus has reduced the rates of one of its great phones. Actually, OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 8T this week. After this launch, the price of the OnePlus 8 has been cut. This phone of OnePlus comes in two variants. The price of the new OnePlus 8T 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 42,999 while the price of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is Rs 45,999.

Oneplus 8 prices down

OnePlus 8’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant can now be bought cheap at 3 thousand rupees. This variant is now available to buy for Rs 41,999 instead of Rs 44,999. At the same time, the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999. That is, the top variant of the handset has been reduced by Rs 5000. Variants with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 41,999. However, this variant is not available on the company’s site, but it can be purchased from Amazon India.