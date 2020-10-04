Good News : Govt may compensate for borrowers who havenot opted for loan moratorium

New Delhi, 4/10: For those taking advantage of the Loan Moratorium, the Central Government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the previous day that banks will not be charged ‘interest on interest’ on loans up to two crore rupees. The central government will bear its own burden. Now the news is coming that those who have not availed the loan moratorium and have done the loan repayment on time, will also be compensated by the Central Government. The central government can choose options like cashback. For this also, the limit of a loan will be Rs 2 crore and this will include the loan given at the individual level or to MSME. The central government wants to ensure that everyone gets the same benefits.