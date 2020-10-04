Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes USA President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a speedy with sand art

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Puri, 4/10: Acclaimed Odia  Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik has wished USA President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery with a beautiful piece of sand art. He took to Twitter to share the image of his art and wrote, “Wishing President @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP a speedy recovery and good health. My Sand Art with message ‘Get well soon’ at Puri beach in India.”

