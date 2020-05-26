Good News: US company claims to start the human trials of Coronavirus drugs

A biotechnology company in the US has announced to begin testing coronavirus drugs in humans in Australia. The company has said that the medicine will be ready by the end of this year. According to lead researcher Dr. Grigori Glenn of the biotechnology company ‘Novavax’, its trial has been started on 131 people from the city of Melbourne and Brisbane.

Glenn said in an online press conference from ‘Novavax’ Maryland headquarters, ‘We are producing drugs and vaccines together thinking that we will be able to show that it works and is available to the public by the end of the year Will be able to get it done. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom had informed the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations that the corona vaccine is rapidly underway to produce the vaccine and it is estimated Will be prepared before the time. Tedross told that there are a total of 7 to 8 such teams who are very close to making this vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine) and soon the world can get great news.