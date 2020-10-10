Good News : Vande Bharat express trains to restart from October 15

Katra, 10/10: The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is being resumed from October 15 after being canceled in the Corona times. With the introduction of this train before Navratri, it will be easier for the devotees to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. This train will run 6 days a week except for Tuesday. In just 8 hours, travelers will be able to reach Katra from New Delhi. Passengers can book tickets for this train from today.

This will be the Vande Bharat train schedule

This train from New Delhi will start the journey at 6 am and reach Ambala at 8:10 am. At 9:19 pm, this train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2 pm after stopping for two minutes at Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi at 12:38 pm. This train will open at 3 pm with passengers returning from Katra, Jammu Tawi at 4:13 pm, Ludhiana at 07:32, and Ambala Cantt at 8:48 pm. The train will end its journey at 11 pm in New Delhi. Able to hold a speed of 160 kmph, this train is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The train consists of 16 coaches including 2 driver cars, 2 executive chair cars, and 12 chair cars. The number of this train going from New Delhi to Katra will be 22439 and coming from Katra to New Delhi will be 22440.