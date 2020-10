Satyabadi, 10/10: In a recent turn of events, Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantraray apologized for violating COVID-19 rules during the funeral of late BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy. He was present at the Swargadwar despite being tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He also said that he is ready for all the legal action for violating the COVID-19 norms.