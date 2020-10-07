Google launched new look of gmail

Remember the days when there were no smartphones and you had desktops in which dialup was the internet. The first thing that came to mind when you were a child was to create an email ID. Your first email will be on Gmail, Yahoo, MSN, or Rediff. One of them was common and that was the logo of the mail envelope.

For years, only logos were seen in Google’s Gmail, when you used to go to the menu and type www.gmail.com. Even after the app came, the logo used to look almost the same, but now it has changed. The iconic Gmail logo is being replaced with a design logo that looks similar to other Google products.