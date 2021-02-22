COVID-19 Updates World 111,953,736 World Confirmed: 111,953,736 Active: 22,157,235 Recovered: 87,318,686 Death: 2,477,815

USA 28,765,423 USA Confirmed: 28,765,423 Active: 9,281,100 Recovered: 18,973,190 Death: 511,133

India 11,005,071 India Confirmed: 11,005,071 Active: 151,639 Recovered: 10,697,014 Death: 156,418

Brazil 10,168,174 Brazil Confirmed: 10,168,174 Active: 826,131 Recovered: 9,095,483 Death: 246,560

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,115,509 UK Confirmed: 4,115,509 Active: 1,500,711 Recovered: 2,494,218 Death: 120,580

Italy 2,809,246 Italy Confirmed: 2,809,246 Active: 388,895 Recovered: 2,324,633 Death: 95,718

Turkey 2,638,422 Turkey Confirmed: 2,638,422 Active: 86,602 Recovered: 2,523,760 Death: 28,060

Germany 2,394,515 Germany Confirmed: 2,394,515 Active: 135,472 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,443

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,842 China Confirmed: 89,842 Active: 401 Recovered: 84,805 Death: 4,636

Google is teaming up with the European Investment Fund (EIF) and two other organizations in Latin America and Asia.

The plan is to provide $75 million in funding to small- and medium-sized companies suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

Google’s $800-million is a part of an (roughly Rs. 5,820 crores) initiative announced in March last year in response to the pandemic.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, said on Wednesday that it would invest in two EIF funds, giving $15 million in loan capital to 1,000 European small businesses and $10 million in EIF’s venture capital fund backing 200 life sciences companies.

The EIF is part of the European Investment Bank group, the lending arm of the European Union.

In Latin America, Google will work with the Inter-American Development Bank to allocate $8 million to small companies.

It has also set up a $26 million loan fund with Kiva, an organization that crowdfunds loans, to help businesses in Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia. Indian companies will get $15 million.