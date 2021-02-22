Google to invest $75 million in covid-19 h small businesses
Google’s $800-million is a part of an (roughly Rs. 5,820 crores) initiative announced in March last year in response to the pandemic.
-
World
111,953,736
WorldConfirmed: 111,953,736Active: 22,157,235Recovered: 87,318,686Death: 2,477,815
-
USA
28,765,423
USAConfirmed: 28,765,423Active: 9,281,100Recovered: 18,973,190Death: 511,133
-
India
11,005,071
IndiaConfirmed: 11,005,071Active: 151,639Recovered: 10,697,014Death: 156,418
-
Brazil
10,168,174
BrazilConfirmed: 10,168,174Active: 826,131Recovered: 9,095,483Death: 246,560
-
Russia
4,164,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,164,726Active: 367,988Recovered: 3,713,445Death: 83,293
-
UK
4,115,509
UKConfirmed: 4,115,509Active: 1,500,711Recovered: 2,494,218Death: 120,580
-
Italy
2,809,246
ItalyConfirmed: 2,809,246Active: 388,895Recovered: 2,324,633Death: 95,718
-
Turkey
2,638,422
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,638,422Active: 86,602Recovered: 2,523,760Death: 28,060
-
Germany
2,394,515
GermanyConfirmed: 2,394,515Active: 135,472Recovered: 2,190,600Death: 68,443
-
Pakistan
571,174
PakistanConfirmed: 571,174Active: 24,466Recovered: 534,107Death: 12,601
-
China
89,842
ChinaConfirmed: 89,842Active: 401Recovered: 84,805Death: 4,636
Google is teaming up with the European Investment Fund (EIF) and two other organizations in Latin America and Asia.
The plan is to provide $75 million in funding to small- and medium-sized companies suffering from the impact of COVID-19.
Google’s $800-million is a part of an (roughly Rs. 5,820 crores) initiative announced in March last year in response to the pandemic.
Google, a unit of Alphabet, said on Wednesday that it would invest in two EIF funds, giving $15 million in loan capital to 1,000 European small businesses and $10 million in EIF’s venture capital fund backing 200 life sciences companies.
The EIF is part of the European Investment Bank group, the lending arm of the European Union.
In Latin America, Google will work with the Inter-American Development Bank to allocate $8 million to small companies.
It has also set up a $26 million loan fund with Kiva, an organization that crowdfunds loans, to help businesses in Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia. Indian companies will get $15 million.