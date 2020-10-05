Google wants to delete these 34 applications infected by Joker malware

Google informed its users to delete these 34 applications from your mobiles as they were infected by the deadly Joker malware. This application may steal your data without your prior knowledge. These infected apps were discovered by Zsceler . These apps are
1. All Good PDF Scanner
2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
3. Unique Keyboard Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
4. Tangram App Lock
5. Direct Messenger
6. Private SMS
7. One Sentence Translator Multifunctional Translator
8. Style Photo Collage
9. Meticulous Scanner
10. Desire Translate
11. Talent Photo Editor Blur focus
12. Care Message
13. Part Message
14. Paper Doc Scanner
15. Blue Scanner
16. Hummingbird PDF Converter Photo to PDF
17. All Good PDF Scanner
18. com.imagecompress.android
19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms
20. com.file.recovefiles
21. com.training.memorygame
22. Push Message- Texting & SMS
23. Fingertip GameBox
24. com.contact.withme.texts
25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)
26. com.LPlocker.lockapps27. Safety AppLock
28. Emoji Wallpaper
29. com.hmvoice.friendsms
30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage
31. com.remindme.alram
32. Convenient Scanner 2
33. Separate Doc Scanner