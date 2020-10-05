Google wants to delete these 34 applications infected by Joker malware

Google informed its users to delete these 34 applications from your mobiles as they were infected by the deadly Joker malware. This application may steal your data without your prior knowledge. These infected apps were discovered by Zsceler . These apps are

1. All Good PDF Scanner

2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

3. Unique Keyboard Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

4. Tangram App Lock

5. Direct Messenger

6. Private SMS

7. One Sentence Translator Multifunctional Translator

8. Style Photo Collage

9. Meticulous Scanner

10. Desire Translate

11. Talent Photo Editor Blur focus

12. Care Message

13. Part Message

14. Paper Doc Scanner

15. Blue Scanner

16. Hummingbird PDF Converter Photo to PDF

18. com.imagecompress.android

19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms

20. com.file.recovefiles

21. com.training.memorygame

22. Push Message- Texting & SMS

23. Fingertip GameBox

24. com.contact.withme.texts

25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)

26. com.LPlocker.lockapps27. Safety AppLock

28. Emoji Wallpaper

29. com.hmvoice.friendsms

30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage

31. com.remindme.alram

32. Convenient Scanner 2

33. Separate Doc Scanner