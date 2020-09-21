Government has decided to discontinue printing of Rs 2000 notes! Know the truth

There are some reports flying around in social media that the Modi government has decided to discontinue the printing of Rs 2000 notes. These reports are causing panic among the common people.

However, the government has refuted the rumors. But the government has admitted that the printing of the high denomination notes has been lowered significantly.

“During the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs. 2000 denomination notes. However, there is no decision to discontinue the printing of Rs. 2,000 denomination banknotes by the Government,” said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur