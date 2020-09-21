Government increases MSP of rabi Crops

The central government has decided to increase the minimum support price for rabi crops for 2021-22. A proposal in this regard was approved by the Union Cabinet today. The decision by the central government is likely to benefit farmers who grow wheat, lentils, sunflowers, barley, mustard.

After the cabinet meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the MSP for wheat had been increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1975. Similarly, the MSP of the boot has increased by Rs 225 per quintal to Rs 5,100. lentil’s MSP has risen by Rs 300 per quintal to Rs 5,100. Mustard’s MSP has risen by Rs 225 per quintal to Rs 4650. Jowar’s MSP has risen by Rs 75 to Rs 1,600 per quintal.