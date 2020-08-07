Government is planning to privatized these 18 sectors

The government has started on the path of big reforms for the country’s economic progress. The roadmap for the economic growth road map prepared by the government will accelerate the pace of privatization. Private participation will be encouraged for the professional management of companies. That means now PSUs companies will get freedom from the command of the government.

These 18 sectors will be privatized

1. Bank

2. Insurance

3. Cole

4. Steel

5. Other Minerals and Metals

6. Fertilizer

7. Power Generation

8. Power Transmission

9. Space

10. Atomic Energy

11. Petroleum (Refining & Marketing)

12. Defense Equipment

13. Shipbuilding

14. Crude Oil and Gas

15. Telecommunication and IT

16. Airport, Port, Highway, Gas Transmission and Logistics

17. Consultancy or construction companies associated with strategic sector

18. Infra, Export Credit Guarantee, Energy, Housing Finance Company